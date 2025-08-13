Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
1.Salman Khan in Pathaan
When Salman Khan entered as Tiger to help SRK in an action-packed sequence, the theatre erupted. This crossover moment became one of the film’s biggest highlights.
2.Ajay Devgn in Simmba
Ajay Devgn return as Bajirao Singham in the climax connected Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, giving fans goosebumps and setting up Sooryavanshi.
3.Ranbir Kapoor in PK
Appearing in the closing scene, Ranbir Kapoor's cameo alongside Aamir Khan teased a possible sequel, leaving the audience smiling.
4.Madhuri Dixit in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
As the graceful dancer in 'Ghagra,' Madhuri Dixit brought old-school charm and charisma to the modern rom-com.
5.Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish
In a heartwarming scene, Amitabh Bachchan played a charming co-passenger who boosts Sridevi’s confidence during her flight, short yet impactful.
6.Aishwarya Rai in Bunty Aur Babli
Her sizzling performance in the song 'Kajra Re' with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan became an instant cultural phenomenon.
7.Hrithik Roshan in Don 2
Hrithik Roshan's disguised cameo during the heist sequence shocked fans, only to reveal it was SRK’s Don in disguise.