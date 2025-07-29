Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Like Ramayan, these mythological shows made Indians gather to bond over their shared heritage

From Mahabharat to Siya Ke Ram, these 7 mythological shows have defined Indian television. Rooted in faith, folklore, and philosophy, they continue to connect generations with stories of dharma, devotion, and the divine.

Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

1.Mahabharat

Mahabharat
1

B.R. Chopra’s 1988 classic and the 2013 remake brought the epic of family, war, and dharma to millions. Its moral depth and iconic characters make Mahabharat the gold standard of mythological drama.

 

2.Ramayan

Ramayan
2

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan became a phenomenon in 1987 and again during the 2020 lockdown. Its simple storytelling and devotional tone made it a symbol of collective faith among the audience.

 

3.The Legend of Hanuman

The Legend of Hanuman
3

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, this series uses cinematic animation to tell Hanuman’s divine journey. It bridges mythology and millennial audiences with powerful visuals and inspiring narration.

 

4.Shri Krishna

Shri Krishna
4

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, this 1993 series brought Lord Krishna’s leelas to life. With bhajans and soulful storytelling, it remains a binge watch show in Indian homes even today.

 

5.Vikram Aur Betaal

Vikram Aur Betaal
5

The 1985 show explored moral questions through the witty ghost Betaal and King Vikram. Its suspenseful storytelling made it a cult classic that still holds nostalgic charm.

 

6.RadhaKrishn

RadhaKrishn
6

Airing from 2018, this poetic take on Radha and Krishna’s bond blends music, emotion, and spirituality. It reimagines devotion as a soulful love story rooted in Bhakti philosophy.

 

7.Siya Ke Ram

Siya Ke Ram
7

This 2015 Star Plus show gave voice to Sita’s side of the epic. With a focus on her strength and agency, it brought fresh depth to an age-old tale and challenged traditional portrayals.

 

