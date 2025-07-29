Like Ramayan, these mythological shows made Indians gather to bond over their shared heritage

ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
1.Mahabharat
B.R. Chopra’s 1988 classic and the 2013 remake brought the epic of family, war, and dharma to millions. Its moral depth and iconic characters make Mahabharat the gold standard of mythological drama.
2.Ramayan
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan became a phenomenon in 1987 and again during the 2020 lockdown. Its simple storytelling and devotional tone made it a symbol of collective faith among the audience.
3.The Legend of Hanuman
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, this series uses cinematic animation to tell Hanuman’s divine journey. It bridges mythology and millennial audiences with powerful visuals and inspiring narration.
4.Shri Krishna
Directed by Ramanand Sagar, this 1993 series brought Lord Krishna’s leelas to life. With bhajans and soulful storytelling, it remains a binge watch show in Indian homes even today.
5.Vikram Aur Betaal
The 1985 show explored moral questions through the witty ghost Betaal and King Vikram. Its suspenseful storytelling made it a cult classic that still holds nostalgic charm.
6.RadhaKrishn
Airing from 2018, this poetic take on Radha and Krishna’s bond blends music, emotion, and spirituality. It reimagines devotion as a soulful love story rooted in Bhakti philosophy.
7.Siya Ke Ram
This 2015 Star Plus show gave voice to Sita’s side of the epic. With a focus on her strength and agency, it brought fresh depth to an age-old tale and challenged traditional portrayals.