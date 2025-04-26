1 . Chor Bazari Phir Se: Bhool Chuk Maaf

The original Chor Bazari from Love Aaj Kal (2009), featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, was celebrated for its catchy tune and vibrant energy. The 2025 remake in Bhool Chuk Maaf, despite efforts by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been criticised for lacking the charm and spontaneity of the original. ​