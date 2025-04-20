1 . Khauf

1

Khauf, a 2025 Indian horror-thriller series on Amazon Prime Video, delves into the psychological and supernatural realms to expose the deep-seated patriarchal structures in society. The narrative follows Madhu, a young woman from Gwalior who moves to a women's hostel in Delhi, only to confront both supernatural forces and the haunting traumas of her past. Through its chilling storyline, Khauf critiques the societal norms that perpetuate gender-based oppression, highlighting how patriarchy can manifest in both overt and subtle forms.​