Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Liger: Here's how much Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan charged for the movie

As the much-awaited sports drama Liger is released in cinemas, here's a look at the whooping salaries of the actors from the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 26, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Liger: Saala Crossbreed was one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer opened to negative reviews from the masses and critics. Let's take a look at the whooping salaries of the cast. (Image source: File photo) 

1. Vijay Deverakonda - Rs 35 crore

Vijay Deverakonda - Rs 35 crore
1/6

Let's start with the elephant of the house. The lead star of Liger will make his Bollywood debut with this film. As per the report of News18, the actor has got Rs 35 crores for Liger. 

2. Ananya Panday - Rs 3 crore

Ananya Panday - Rs 3 crore
2/6

Reportedly, the leading female star of Liger, Ananya Panday earned Rs 3 crores. 

3. Ramya Krishnan - Rs 1 crore

Ramya Krishnan - Rs 1 crore
3/6

The veteran star Ramya Krishnan has turned out to be the soul of the film. As per the reports, Ramya Krishnan has charged Rs 1 crore for the film. 

4. Vishu Reddy - Rs 60 lakh

Vishu Reddy - Rs 60 lakh
4/6

Let's talk about the baddie Vishu Reddy. The actor-filmmaker has reportedly charged Rs 65 lakhs for the film. 

5. Ronit Roy - Rs 1.5 crore

Ronit Roy - Rs 1.5 crore
5/6

Bollywood acclaimed artist Ronit Roy is also playing a crucial role in the film. As per the report of GQ, Roy has got Rs 1.5 crores for the film. 

6. Makarand Deshpande - Rs 40 lakh

Makarand Deshpande - Rs 40 lakh
6/6

We end our list with another celebrated performer from Bollywood. Makarand is also playing an important role in the sports drama, and as per the report of GQ, the actor has earned Rs 40 lakhs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur, second in span of a day
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.