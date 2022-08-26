Liger: Here's how much Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan charged for the movie

As the much-awaited sports drama Liger is released in cinemas, here's a look at the whooping salaries of the actors from the film.

Liger: Saala Crossbreed was one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer opened to negative reviews from the masses and critics. Let's take a look at the whooping salaries of the cast. (Image source: File photo)

1. Vijay Deverakonda - Rs 35 crore

1/6 Let's start with the elephant of the house. The lead star of Liger will make his Bollywood debut with this film. As per the report of News18, the actor has got Rs 35 crores for Liger.

2. Ananya Panday - Rs 3 crore

2/6 Reportedly, the leading female star of Liger, Ananya Panday earned Rs 3 crores.

3. Ramya Krishnan - Rs 1 crore

3/6 The veteran star Ramya Krishnan has turned out to be the soul of the film. As per the reports, Ramya Krishnan has charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

4. Vishu Reddy - Rs 60 lakh

4/6 Let's talk about the baddie Vishu Reddy. The actor-filmmaker has reportedly charged Rs 65 lakhs for the film.

5. Ronit Roy - Rs 1.5 crore

5/6 Bollywood acclaimed artist Ronit Roy is also playing a crucial role in the film. As per the report of GQ, Roy has got Rs 1.5 crores for the film.

6. Makarand Deshpande - Rs 40 lakh