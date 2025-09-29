Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Sep 29, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
1.King the Land: Lee Junho and Lim Yoona
King the Land is a romantic comedy centred on Gu Won (Lee Junho), the sharp heir to a luxury hotel chain, and Cheon Sa Rang (Lim Yoona), a hardworking hotel employee known as the 'smile queen.' Their personalities clash at first; he hates fake smiles, while she believes every smile makes a difference.
2.The First Night With the Duke: Taecyeon and Seohyun
This fantasy romance takes viewers into a novel’s world, where college student K (Seohyun) suddenly wakes up as Cha Sun Chaek, a minor noblewoman. Hoping to stay unnoticed, she instead catches the eye of Prince Yi Beon (Taecyeon) after one fateful encounter.
3.Summer Strike: Yim Si Wan and Seolhyun
Summer Strike, based on a webtoon, tells the story of Lee Yeo Reum (Seolhyun), a woman exhausted by city life who leaves everything behind to find peace in a seaside village. There, she meets Ahn Dae Beom (Yim Si Wan), a quiet librarian with his own painful past.
4.May I Help You?: Hyeri and Lee Jun Young
This fantasy-romance drama follows Baek Dong Joo (Hyeri), a funeral director who can communicate with the dead. To prevent misfortune, she must fulfil their last wishes. She crosses paths with Kim Tae Hee (Lee Jun Young). Together, they tackle the wishes of 21 spirits, while healing their own scars.
5.The Haunted Palace: Kim Ji Yeon and Yook Sungjae
This drama follows Yeo Ri (Kim Ji Yeon of WJSN), a shaman’s daughter who rejects her destiny. Her quiet life as a glass artisan is disrupted when her first love, Yoon Gap (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), becomes possessed by a serpent-like spirit called Gangcheori. Together, they must fight dark forces, navigate palace politics, and a complicated love triangle with King Lee Jeong
