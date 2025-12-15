Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season

Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 15, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
1.Angammal
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 5, 2025
IMDB Rating: 9.1
Genre: Social Drama
Format: Film
Description: Angammal explores a deeply personal and social issue rooted in rural life. The film follows a young man dealing with his mother’s strong beliefs when his in-laws visit the village.
2.Lockdown
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 5, 2025
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Drama
Format: Film
Description: Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, this film captures human emotions during a time of isolation. Anupama Parameswaran leads a strong ensemble cast. Directed by AR Jeeva, Lockdown reflects on relationships, fear, and resilience during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.
3.Love Insurance Kompany
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 18, 2025
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Romantic Drama, Sci-Fi
Format: Film
Description: After multiple delays, this much-awaited film finally hits theatres. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Insurance Kompany is set in a futuristic world where relationships have evolved in unusual ways.
4.Retta Thala
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 18, 2025
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Action Thriller
Format: Film
Description: Arun Vijay plays dual roles in this action-packed thriller directed by Kris Thirukumaran. With intense action, layered characters, and a gripping narrative, Retta Thala promises mass appeal.
5.Sirai
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 25, 2025
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Crime, Police Drama
Format: Film
Description: Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu in a gritty police drama directed by Suresh Rajakumari. The film focuses on law enforcement, justice, and moral conflicts.
6.Genie
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: December 2025
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Fantasy Drama
Format: Film
Description: Fronted by Ravi Mohan, Genie is a fantasy entertainer aimed at family audiences and children. Directed by Arjunan Jr, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty, and Wamiqa Gabbi.