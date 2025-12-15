Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season

2 . Lockdown

2

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 5, 2025

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Drama

Format: Film

Description: Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, this film captures human emotions during a time of isolation. Anupama Parameswaran leads a strong ensemble cast. Directed by AR Jeeva, Lockdown reflects on relationships, fear, and resilience during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.