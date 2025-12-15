FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season

Tamil cinema wraps up 2025 with exciting theatrical releases. From Lockdown to Genie, here’s a complete list of Tamil movies releasing in theatres this December.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 15, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

1.Angammal

Angammal
1

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 5, 2025

IMDB Rating: 9.1

Genre: Social Drama

Format: Film

Description: Angammal explores a deeply personal and social issue rooted in rural life. The film follows a young man dealing with his mother’s strong beliefs when his in-laws visit the village.

2.Lockdown

Lockdown
2

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 5, 2025

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Drama

Format: Film

Description: Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, this film captures human emotions during a time of isolation. Anupama Parameswaran leads a strong ensemble cast. Directed by AR Jeeva, Lockdown reflects on relationships, fear, and resilience during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

3.Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany
3

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 18, 2025

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Romantic Drama, Sci-Fi

Format: Film

Description: After multiple delays, this much-awaited film finally hits theatres. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Insurance Kompany is set in a futuristic world where relationships have evolved in unusual ways.

4.Retta Thala

Retta Thala
4

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 18, 2025

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Action Thriller

Format: Film

Description: Arun Vijay plays dual roles in this action-packed thriller directed by Kris Thirukumaran. With intense action, layered characters, and a gripping narrative, Retta Thala promises mass appeal.

5.Sirai

Sirai
5

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 25, 2025

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Crime, Police Drama

Format: Film

Description: Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu in a gritty police drama directed by Suresh Rajakumari. The film focuses on law enforcement, justice, and moral conflicts.

6.Genie

Genie
6

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: December 2025 

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Fantasy Drama

Format: Film

Description: Fronted by Ravi Mohan, Genie is a fantasy entertainer aimed at family audiences and children. Directed by Arjunan Jr, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

