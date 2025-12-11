Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
1.Kuttram Purandhavan
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: December 5, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Tamil Crime Thriller
Description: A police officer nearing retirement finds himself trapped in a disturbing case involving a missing child. Unable to speak out due to dangerous consequences, he battles guilt and moral conflict.
2.Superman
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 11, 2025
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Genre: Action/Superhero
Description: This new chapter follows Superman as he tries to find his place in a world questioning everything he represents. Balancing his human life as Clark Kent and his Kryptonian identity, he faces challenges that test his ideals.
3.Saali Mohabbat
Where to Watch: Zee5
Release Date: December 12, 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Genre: Crime Drama/Thriller
Description: After a shocking double murder, a housewife is drawn into a dangerous maze of secrets. As lies close in from all sides, she must fight to survive.
4.Emily in Paris – Season 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 18, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Romantic Comedy / Drama
Description: Emily’s story now moves between Paris and Rome, offering new romances, work dilemmas and stylish city backdrops.
5.Mrs. Deshpande
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Crime Thriller
Description: Madhuri Dixit plays a former serial killer who teams up with her estranged detective son to stop a copycat murderer. A tense cat-and-mouse chase follows.
6.Raat Akeli Hai
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Crime Mystery
Description: A brutal family massacre kicks off an investigation that uncovers greed, betrayal and buried secrets. Inspector Jatil Yadav must piece together shocking truths before more lives are lost.
7.Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 26, 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Genre: Sci-Fi Horror
Description: The final war against Vecna reaches its peak. Bonds break, sacrifices mount, and the fate of the world hinges on one last battle. A dramatic end to one of the biggest global shows.