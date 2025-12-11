FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

December 2025 brings a lineup of exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Zee5. Here are the top movies and series to binge this month.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

1.Kuttram Purandhavan

Kuttram Purandhavan
1

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: December 5, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Tamil Crime Thriller

Description: A police officer nearing retirement finds himself trapped in a disturbing case involving a missing child. Unable to speak out due to dangerous consequences, he battles guilt and moral conflict.

2.Superman

Superman
2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 11, 2025

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Genre: Action/Superhero

Description: This new chapter follows Superman as he tries to find his place in a world questioning everything he represents. Balancing his human life as Clark Kent and his Kryptonian identity, he faces challenges that test his ideals.

3.Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat
3

Where to Watch: Zee5

Release Date: December 12, 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Genre: Crime Drama/Thriller

Description: After a shocking double murder, a housewife is drawn into a dangerous maze of secrets. As lies close in from all sides, she must fight to survive.

4.Emily in Paris – Season 5

Emily in Paris – Season 5
4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 18, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Romantic Comedy / Drama

Description: Emily’s story now moves between Paris and Rome, offering new romances, work dilemmas and stylish city backdrops.

5.Mrs. Deshpande

Mrs. Deshpande
5

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Crime Thriller

Description: Madhuri Dixit plays a former serial killer who teams up with her estranged detective son to stop a copycat murderer. A tense cat-and-mouse chase follows.

6.Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai
6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Crime Mystery

Description: A brutal family massacre kicks off an investigation that uncovers greed, betrayal and buried secrets. Inspector Jatil Yadav must piece together shocking truths before more lives are lost.

7.Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 2
7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Genre: Sci-Fi Horror

Description: The final war against Vecna reaches its peak. Bonds break, sacrifices mount, and the fate of the world hinges on one last battle. A dramatic end to one of the biggest global shows.

