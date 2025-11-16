Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation
Aditi Rao Hydari issues warning after impersonator reaches out on WhatsApp for photoshoots: 'I don't use any personal...'
Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'
BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations, they are...
Britain's New Asylum SHOCKER: Refugees may have to wait 20 years to settle, no guaranteed protection in biggest immigration overhaul ever
'Hard to explain to people...': KL Rahul takes indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines
SHOCKING twist in Bihar politics: Tej Pratap Yadav set to support NDA, gives BIG offer to sister Rohini Acharya to...
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna' row after defeat in Kolkata Test
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
1.Dining with the Kapoors – November 21 (Netflix)
This special shows the Kapoor family coming together for their annual lunch to honour Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Viewers get a warm, candid look at their memories, bonding, fun moments, cooking, and love for films and food.
2.Homebound – November 21 (Netflix)
This story follows two childhood friends from marginalised communities who dream of becoming police officers. Their paths change due to exams, prejudice, and the COVID-19 lockdown, testing their bond as they struggle through harsh realities.
3.The Bengal Files – November 21 (ZEE5)
Set before the Partition, this political drama follows a CBI officer investigating a missing journalist. His search leads to painful stories about Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, linking past violence to today’s tensions in Bengal.
4.The Family Man Season 3 – November 21 (Prime Video)
Srikant Tiwari faces his toughest mission yet as he becomes India’s “most wanted man”. Set in the Northeast, the season deals with a major conspiracy, new enemies, family pressure, and high-stakes action tied to a failed covert attack.
5.Ziddi Ishq – November 21 (JioHotstar)
A young woman’s innocent love for her tutor turns into obsession after his sudden death is ruled a suicide. Refusing to accept it, she begins a dangerous search for the truth, uncovering secrets, betrayal, and dark motives in Bengal.