Latest OTT Releases (November 10 to November 16, 2025): 7 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms

ENTERTAINMENT
1.A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: November 12, 2025 IMDb Rating: Not Yet Rated Genre: Romantic Comedy Description: A Merry Little Ex-Mas is a heartwarming Christmas rom-com directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. The story revolves around a divorced couple who reunite for one final Christmas together before selling their family home. But when the husband’s new girlfriend unexpectedly joins the holiday, their cosy plans take a hilariously chaotic turn.
2.Delhi Crime Season 3
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: November 13, 2025 IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller Description: Delhi Crime returns for its third season, once again led by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang. Known for its realistic portrayal of Delhi’s law enforcement and hard-hitting narratives, Season 3 delves into another gripping investigation.
3.Dashavatar
Where to Watch: ZEE5 Release Date: November 14, 2025 IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 Genre: Suspense Thriller (Marathi) Description: Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar is a Marathi-language suspense thriller featuring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Siddharth Menon. The film blends mythological elements with a modern mystery, exploring themes of morality, spirituality, and destiny.
4.Jolly LLB 3
Where to Watch: Netflix and JioHotstar Release Date: November 14, 2025 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 Genre: Legal Comedy Drama Description: The third instalment of the popular Jolly LLB franchise sees Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla returning as the witty judge. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film promises another courtroom face-off loaded with satire, humour, and social commentary.
5.Jurassic World: Rebirth
Where to Watch: JioHotstar Release Date: November 14, 2025 IMDb Rating: 5.9/10 Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure Description: Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth revives the dinosaur saga with new scientific experiments gone wrong. A fresh team of explorers discovers an evolved species of dinosaurs that challenge the very idea of human dominance.
6.Nishaanchi
Where to Watch: Prime Video Release Date: November 14, 2025 IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 Genre: Crime Drama Description: Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. This drama dives deep into Mumbai’s underworld, exploring ambition, betrayal, and revenge.
7.Telusu Kada
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: November 14, 2025 IMDb Rating: 6.0/10 Genre: Romantic Drama (Telugu) Description: Directed by Neeraja Kona, Telusu Kada stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in a heartfelt love story. The film explores the complex relationships and emotional struggles of young lovers as they navigate their ambitions and hearts.