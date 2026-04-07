Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Apr 07, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
1.Mirzapur: The Film
The Mirzapur universe expands into a full-blown film, taking the story beyond the series format into a larger, more cinematic battlefield. With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, expect bigger stakes, bloodier rivalries, and power politics dialled up to the max.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DUXOVJLiD5c/?igsh=MmI3MWJncG1zdXJq
2.Ma Behen
A contemporary family drama exploring the layered, often complicated relationship between a mother and daughter, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, directed by Suresh Triveni. The tone is sharp, modern, and emotionally raw, tackling generational differences, identity, and personal freedom.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUTMS6ckhSF/?igsh=ODdtY25wbmUwaGlu
3.Toaster
One of the most mysterious titles on the slate, Toaster dives into dark comedy territory with an absurd, unpredictable narrative featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. While details are tightly under wraps, early buzz suggests a genre-bending story with sharp writing and eccentric characters.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DWYXdHTFc9K/?igsh=NGIyY2J5ZGtvNmRz
4.Maa Ka Sum
A uniquely desi premise: a math prodigy uses formulas and logic to find the “perfect match” for his mother. Starring Mona Singh, the show blends emotion, humour, and unconventional problem-solving.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWYJllOiPyb/?igsh=MXRiZDRhYmF6dTh1MA==
Also read: Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of quitting films amid Vijay link: 'Married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets'
5.Matka King
Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King chronicles the rise of a gambling empire that operated in the shadows but ruled the streets. Featuring Vijay Varma, the series promises period authenticity, crime, and a character-driven narrative.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWa8VLnjSrn/?igsh=Z3RxdG1pMzVoazJx