Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

1 . Mirzapur: The Film

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The Mirzapur universe expands into a full-blown film, taking the story beyond the series format into a larger, more cinematic battlefield. With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, expect bigger stakes, bloodier rivalries, and power politics dialled up to the max.

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