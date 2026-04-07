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'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

Karan Johar meets 'guru' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'This image is going in my will'

'A whole civilization will die tonight,' threatens Donald Trump, hints at wiping out Iran

Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

'UAE may become part of Akhand Bharat', upset Pakistan provokes Abu Dhabi against New Delhi, details here

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'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s strugg

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, promises fans

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight

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Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

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ENTERTAINMENT

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases bring an exciting mix of content, from Mirzapur: The Film’s intense crime drama to unique stories like Toaster, Matka King, Ma Behen, and Maa Ka Sum, offering diverse genres and fresh storytelling.

DNA Web Desk | Apr 07, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

1.Mirzapur: The Film

Mirzapur: The Film
1

The Mirzapur universe expands into a full-blown film, taking the story beyond the series format into a larger, more cinematic battlefield. With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, expect bigger stakes, bloodier rivalries, and power politics dialled up to the max.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUXOVJLiD5c/?igsh=MmI3MWJncG1zdXJq

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2.Ma Behen

Ma Behen
2

A contemporary family drama exploring the layered, often complicated relationship between a mother and daughter, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, directed by Suresh Triveni. The tone is sharp, modern, and emotionally raw, tackling generational differences, identity, and personal freedom.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUTMS6ckhSF/?igsh=ODdtY25wbmUwaGlu

3.Toaster

Toaster
3

One of the most mysterious titles on the slate, Toaster dives into dark comedy territory with an absurd, unpredictable narrative featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. While details are tightly under wraps, early buzz suggests a genre-bending story with sharp writing and eccentric characters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWYXdHTFc9K/?igsh=NGIyY2J5ZGtvNmRz

4.Maa Ka Sum

Maa Ka Sum
4

A uniquely desi premise: a math prodigy uses formulas and logic to find the “perfect match” for his mother. Starring Mona Singh, the show blends emotion, humour, and unconventional problem-solving.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWYJllOiPyb/?igsh=MXRiZDRhYmF6dTh1MA==

Also read: Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of quitting films amid Vijay link: 'Married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets'

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5.Matka King

Matka King
5

Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King chronicles the rise of a gambling empire that operated in the shadows but ruled the streets. Featuring Vijay Varma, the series promises period authenticity, crime, and a character-driven narrative.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWa8VLnjSrn/?igsh=Z3RxdG1pMzVoazJx

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'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran
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