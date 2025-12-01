FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
  PHOTOS
  VIDEOS
  ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (December 1-7), including new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Thamma to The Girlfriend, here’s your weekly streaming guide.

| Dec 01, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

1.Troll 2

Troll 2
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 1

IMDb Rating: no ratings till now

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Monster Drama

Description: The Norwegian blockbuster returns with a bigger story and an even larger troll. Nora Tidemann, Andreas Isaksen and Captain Kris Holm must face a newly awakened creature, far more destructive than before.

2.Thamma

Thamma
2

Where to Watch: Rent on Prime Video

Release Date: December 2

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Horror, Fantasy, Romance

Description: After barely escaping a bear attack, reporter Alok Goyal finds himself rescued by Tadaka, a mysterious woman from a supernatural tribe known as betaals. What begins as healing soon becomes a journey into forbidden love, bloodlines and ancient rules.

3.The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Romantic Drama, Psychological

Description: The story follows Bhooma Devi, a shy postgraduate student who falls for Vikram, a charming but manipulative college heartthrob. What starts as a romance slowly turns into emotional suffocation as Vikram’s gaslighting and controlling behaviour pushes her into fear and self-doubt.

4.Dies Irae

Dies Irae
4

Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTPlay Premium)

Release Date: December 5

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Description: Rohan Shankar, a wealthy architect, lives peacefully until his old classmate Kani dies by suicide. Thinking her spirit is haunting him, Rohan seeks help from a neighbour who knows ancient rituals. What he uncovers is a dark mix of stalking, black magic and a trapped soul.

5.The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5

IMDb Rating: no ratings till now

Genre: Family Comedy, Christmas

Description: Santa is kidnapped by a ruthless toy company head. An ordinary actor tries to fill in, only to end up in hilarious trouble. Joined by his son Lucas and a quirky team, he races to rescue Santa before Christmas morning.

6.Stephen

Stephen
6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5

IMDb Rating: no ratings till now

Genre: Crime Thriller, Psychological

Description: A psychiatrist begins with a normal evaluation, but things turn dark when a man confesses to killing nine missing women. As sessions progress, truth and lies begin to blur, creating a tense psychological game.

7.The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession
7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

IMDb Rating: 

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Description: This dark thriller follows a woman whose life collapses after her husband’s murder. While she becomes the prime suspect, things twist further when a mysterious woman offers to take the blame, but only if she commits another crime in return.

