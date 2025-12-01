Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'
Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani
Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future
1.Troll 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 1
IMDb Rating: no ratings till now
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Monster Drama
Description: The Norwegian blockbuster returns with a bigger story and an even larger troll. Nora Tidemann, Andreas Isaksen and Captain Kris Holm must face a newly awakened creature, far more destructive than before.
2.Thamma
Where to Watch: Rent on Prime Video
Release Date: December 2
IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
Genre: Horror, Fantasy, Romance
Description: After barely escaping a bear attack, reporter Alok Goyal finds himself rescued by Tadaka, a mysterious woman from a supernatural tribe known as betaals. What begins as healing soon becomes a journey into forbidden love, bloodlines and ancient rules.
3.The Girlfriend
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Romantic Drama, Psychological
Description: The story follows Bhooma Devi, a shy postgraduate student who falls for Vikram, a charming but manipulative college heartthrob. What starts as a romance slowly turns into emotional suffocation as Vikram’s gaslighting and controlling behaviour pushes her into fear and self-doubt.
4.Dies Irae
Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTPlay Premium)
Release Date: December 5
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Description: Rohan Shankar, a wealthy architect, lives peacefully until his old classmate Kani dies by suicide. Thinking her spirit is haunting him, Rohan seeks help from a neighbour who knows ancient rituals. What he uncovers is a dark mix of stalking, black magic and a trapped soul.
5.The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5
IMDb Rating: no ratings till now
Genre: Family Comedy, Christmas
Description: Santa is kidnapped by a ruthless toy company head. An ordinary actor tries to fill in, only to end up in hilarious trouble. Joined by his son Lucas and a quirky team, he races to rescue Santa before Christmas morning.
6.Stephen
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5
IMDb Rating: no ratings till now
Genre: Crime Thriller, Psychological
Description: A psychiatrist begins with a normal evaluation, but things turn dark when a man confesses to killing nine missing women. As sessions progress, truth and lies begin to blur, creating a tense psychological game.
7.The Price of Confession
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5, 2025
IMDb Rating:
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime
Description: This dark thriller follows a woman whose life collapses after her husband’s murder. While she becomes the prime suspect, things twist further when a mysterious woman offers to take the blame, but only if she commits another crime in return.