Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invest nearly Rs 38 crore in their second purchase in four years in Alibaug
Maharashtra BMC Elections 2026: Who is Makarand Narwekar, Mumbai’s richest candidate? BJP leader has assets worth Rs 124.4 crore
120 Bahadur OTT release date: When, where to watch Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna-starrer period war drama
Suryakumar Yadav controversy: Khushi Mukherjee slammed with Rs 100 crore defamation case; here's why
BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List: BJP candidates secure wins on several seats, Congress' Asha Kale wins Dharavi ward 183
The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas film continues to struggle, earns less than Saaho, Adipurush in first week
Maharashtra BMC Elections Result 2026: Early trends show BJP led Mahayuti alliance ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS
Noida School Holiday: Govt extends winter vacation as cold wave intensifies, schools to reopen on...
Who is Capt. Varun Anand? Nephew of AI 171 pilot Sumeet Sabharwal summoned in crash inquiry
From 2017 to 2026: Why Mumbai’s BMC Elections were held after a long gap; Key reasons explained
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
1.Can This Love Be Translated?
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Romantic comedy
Description: This light-hearted rom-com brings together a talented interpreter and a popular Hallyu actress whose professional relationship slowly turns personal. Set against the backdrop of a dating reality show and international locations.
2.No Tail to Tell
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Fantasy, romance
Description: A quirky gumiho who avoids both good and bad deeds finds her immortal life disrupted after meeting a self-absorbed soccer star. When she suddenly becomes human, she must navigate emotions she has never felt before.
3.Undercover Miss Hong
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 17, 2026
Genre: Office comedy, drama
Description: Set during South Korea’s IMF crisis, this drama follows a prosecutor who goes undercover as her younger sister to expose corporate corruption. Her mission becomes complicated when she runs into her ex-boyfriend, now the company’s CEO.
4.Spring Fever
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: New episodes on January 15–16, 2026
Genre: Romantic drama
Description: A quiet village becomes the setting for a slow-burning romance between a guarded schoolteacher and a warm-hearted CEO, proving that healing and love often arrive when least expected.
5.Made in Korea (Finale)
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: January 14, 2026
Genre: Political thriller
Description: This period drama wraps up its first season with a tense showdown between a ruthless power broker and a determined prosecutor, leaving viewers eager for the confirmed second season.