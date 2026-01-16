FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Discover the latest K-drama releases from January 15 to 18, 2026. Explore new Korean series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

1.Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated?
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Romantic comedy

Description: This light-hearted rom-com brings together a talented interpreter and a popular Hallyu actress whose professional relationship slowly turns personal. Set against the backdrop of a dating reality show and international locations.

2.No Tail to Tell

No Tail to Tell
2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Fantasy, romance

Description: A quirky gumiho who avoids both good and bad deeds finds her immortal life disrupted after meeting a self-absorbed soccer star. When she suddenly becomes human, she must navigate emotions she has never felt before.

3.Undercover Miss Hong

Undercover Miss Hong
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 17, 2026

Genre: Office comedy, drama

Description: Set during South Korea’s IMF crisis, this drama follows a prosecutor who goes undercover as her younger sister to expose corporate corruption. Her mission becomes complicated when she runs into her ex-boyfriend, now the company’s CEO.

4.Spring Fever

Spring Fever
4

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: New episodes on January 15–16, 2026

Genre: Romantic drama

Description: A quiet village becomes the setting for a slow-burning romance between a guarded schoolteacher and a warm-hearted CEO, proving that healing and love often arrive when least expected.

5.Made in Korea (Finale)

Made in Korea (Finale)
5

Where to Watch: Disney+

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Political thriller

Description: This period drama wraps up its first season with a tense showdown between a ruthless power broker and a determined prosecutor, leaving viewers eager for the confirmed second season.

