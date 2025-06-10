ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Jun 10, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
1.Tulsi and Mihir return after 17 years
Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Smriti returns to acting after 14 years, shooting under Z+ security due to her political stature .
2.New faces as next generation
Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi portray the next generation of the Virani family. Tanisha Mehta was initially considered but opted out; Shagun Sharma steps in as the female lead opposite Rohit .
3.Familiar faces reunite
According to reports, original cast members Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Sandeep Baswana, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Rakshanda Khan return to their beloved roles, bringing nostalgia to longtime fans.
4.New antagonist enters
Ankit Bhatia, known for "Bhagya Lakshmi," joins the cast in a negative role, adding fresh conflict to the storyline of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.
5.Reboot season
The reboot is a 150-episode limited series, aiming to blend the original's emotional depth with contemporary storytelling to appeal to both old fans and new viewers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
