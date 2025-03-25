3 . Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui’s controversies started in 2021 when he was arrested in Indore for allegedly making offensive jokes about Hindu deities and Amit Shah, though claims suggested the jokes were never made. The incident led to show cancellations and sparked debates on freedom of speech.



In 2024, after winning Bigg Boss 17, he faced criticism again for a comment about Konkani people during a performance, forcing him to apologise for being insensitive.