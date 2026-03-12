FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home in Mumbai. The couple kept the celebration private, surrounded by close family and friends, blending traditional elegance with a relaxed, sunset-themed atmosphere.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 12, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

1.Intimate home wedding

Intimate home wedding
1

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 in a private, intimate ceremony held at their Bandra home in Mumbai. The couple chose a close‑knit celebration with family and friends, keeping the event personal rather than extravagant.

2.Sunset and golden theme

Sunset and golden theme
2

The wedding was set against a sunset‑inspired theme with warm, golden‑hour hues decorating the terrace where the ceremony took place. The relaxed and soft lighting gave the event a calm and heartfelt atmosphere.

3.Bridal and groom looks

Bridal and groom looks
3

Kritika wore her mother's special gift to her wedding, which was a red Chanderi saree that her mother had specially woven for her. Gaurav complemented her look in a classic ivory and gold outfit designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

4.Celeb and friend guests

Celeb and friend guests
4

A mix of friends from the entertainment and cricket world attended the celebration, including Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, and former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, among others.

5.Sundowner and future celebrations

Sundowner and future celebrations
5

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a sundowner party on the terrace, soaking in the sunset views. The couple shared they are grateful to celebrate with loved ones. A larger reception with more guests is expected on March 12, extending the wedding festivities.

