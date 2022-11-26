Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages

Here are the five leading ladies in Indian cinema who have worked in films across multiple languages.
From Kriti Sanon to Taapsee Pannu, these actresses have given us exemplary performances not just in Hindi films, but movies across multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. With the experience of working in multiple film industries, these ladies have paved their way to the top of the Indian Film industry.
1. Kriti Sanon
Making her debut opposite Mahesh Babu in 1: Nenokkadine, Kriti Sanon moved to the Hindi film industry and has slowly and steadily moved up the ladder becoming one of the top actresses in Bollywood with great performances in Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Bachchhan Paandey.
2. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, who has been a part of multiple South Indian hits such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi, has acted in only two Hindi films to date and is set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's comedy drama Cirkus later this year.
3. Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu did multiple Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films before making her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and since then, she has given praiseworthy performances in movies like Pink, Thappad, Manmarziyaan, Badla and Mulk to name a few.
4. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh has worked in films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. She had five major Bollywood releases this year namely Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputtli, Doctor G, and Thank God. Kick 2, Dhruva, and Spyder are some of the South Indian blockbusters she has acted in.
5. Rashmika Mandanna
After starring in multiple South Indian hits such as Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, and Geetha Govindam, Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut this year with Goodbye and has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal.
6. Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan is a multi-talented model, singer, and actress who has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu language films. From movies like Jannat, The Ghost, Legend and many more such hit movies were complimented by the audiences, as they loved Sonal's performance in them. Sonal Chauhan is known to be an ace in all her projects and has been lauded time and again by the audiences and her fans. She has claimed her spot as a top Pan-India artist.