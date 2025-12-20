FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a range of lavender outfits, including a ruffled gown, a sparkling dress and an embroidered saree. Each look highlighted her elegant and modern style, proving her love for soft pastel colours and graceful fashion choices.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

1.Elegant Lavender Gown

Elegant Lavender Gown
1

Kriti Sanon exuded elegance in a lovely lavender gown, which had very gentle ruffles and a strapless bodice. The gown was definitely very soft and dreamy, and it could be worn at any event and make a fashionable statement.

Advertisement

2.Glamorous Ruffled Dress

Glamorous Ruffled Dress
2

At one more glance, Kriti was in a stunning lavender dress that had a glimmering bodice and ruffled layers. The high-low cut made the look more dramatic, while the neat bun and the few accessories she wore made the whole outfit look polished and classy.

3.Stunning Lavender Saree

Stunning Lavender Saree
3

Kriti too left a mark wearing a lavender saree with detailed floral embroidery. The soft fabric made the saree look airy and girly, which, along with light makeup and unpretentious ornaments, created a timeless yet contemporary appearance.

4.Floral Power Suit

Floral Power Suit
4

Kriti Sanon definitely gives off the 'boss girl' vibes in this perfectly cut lavender pantsuit. The artful purple roses painted by hand imply a romantic touch to the strict tailoring, thus producing a look that is at once strong and lady-like.

Also read: Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

TRENDING NOW

5.Ethereal Kurta Set

Ethereal Kurta Set
5

Kriti embodies an effortless charm in this ethnic lavender outfit. The main attraction is the soft organza dupatta with intricate floral embroidery, teamed up with a tailored kurta and juttis for a peaceful, ageless look.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises...
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statem
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement