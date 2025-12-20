Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means
THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'
Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics
Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
1.Elegant Lavender Gown
Kriti Sanon exuded elegance in a lovely lavender gown, which had very gentle ruffles and a strapless bodice. The gown was definitely very soft and dreamy, and it could be worn at any event and make a fashionable statement.
2.Glamorous Ruffled Dress
At one more glance, Kriti was in a stunning lavender dress that had a glimmering bodice and ruffled layers. The high-low cut made the look more dramatic, while the neat bun and the few accessories she wore made the whole outfit look polished and classy.
3.Stunning Lavender Saree
Kriti too left a mark wearing a lavender saree with detailed floral embroidery. The soft fabric made the saree look airy and girly, which, along with light makeup and unpretentious ornaments, created a timeless yet contemporary appearance.
4.Floral Power Suit
Kriti Sanon definitely gives off the 'boss girl' vibes in this perfectly cut lavender pantsuit. The artful purple roses painted by hand imply a romantic touch to the strict tailoring, thus producing a look that is at once strong and lady-like.
Also read: Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics
5.Ethereal Kurta Set
Kriti embodies an effortless charm in this ethnic lavender outfit. The main attraction is the soft organza dupatta with intricate floral embroidery, teamed up with a tailored kurta and juttis for a peaceful, ageless look.