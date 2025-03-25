4 . Mimi – A Landmark in Her Career

4

Arguably the most transformative role of her career, Mimi showcased Kriti like never before. She played a small-town girl who dreams of becoming an actress but finds herself entangled in surrogacy. The film demanded her to carry intense emotional weight, from carefree innocence to gut-wrenching heartbreak and fierce motherhood. Kriti’s dedication, including physical transformation, cemented her status as an actor willing to take risks for the craft and got National Award for the same.