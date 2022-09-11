Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise

As the veteran Telugu star passed away at the age of 82, several Tollywood artists and filmmaker expressed their grief over the demise.
Telugu cinema veteran actor Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, known popularly as Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 82 in Hyderabad on the morning of September 11. he was popularly known as Rebel Star in the Tollywood cinema. The entire Tollywood industry is in shock and they expressed the loss through social media. (All images source: File photos)
1. Mahesh Babu
The Sarkaru Vaari Patta star also mourned the loss of the veteran star and wrote, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time."
2. Ram Charan
RRR star Ram Charan expressed his grief over the loss, and wrote on his Twitter, "It was quite saddening to hear the news of Krishnam Raju Garu passing away. His work for cinema and society will always be cherished.. May his soul rest is peace. My condolences to his family, friends and fans."
3. SS Rajamouli
The RRR director SS Rajamouli also shared heartfelt condolence over the loss. He wrote on Twitter, "I will forever cherish my memories with him. He was a magnanimous visionary who always spoke highly of Telugu Cinema. His immese contribution to TFI is irreplaceable. My condolences to Prabhas and his family and friends. Rest in peace." He further continued, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s demise. One of the pioneer personalities of TFI, who craved unique work which got him the title of "Rebel Star."
4. Ravi Teja
Krack star Ravi Teja also expressed the loss and wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of Krishnam Raju Garu. A great person in every true sense. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family in these tough times. Rest in Peace sir. OM SHANTI."
5. Vijay Deverakonda
The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda also mourned over the loss and wrote on his Twitter, "You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu. My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family."