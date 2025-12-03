Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

19-Minute Viral Video: What’s the controversy all about and why you should refrain from sharing it
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 03, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
1.Talvar
Talvar is a gripping film inspired by the 2008 Noida double murder case. Konkona plays a mother whose daughter is murdered, and the mystery revolves around whether she and her husband are guilty or victims of a flawed investigation. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Neeraj Kabi, and Konkona brings a striking vulnerability to her role.
2.Page 3
In Page 3, Konkona portrays a young journalist who comes to Mumbai with ambition, only to witness the darker, emptier side of celebrity culture.
3.Mr and Mrs Iyer
This film is one of the most acclaimed performances of Konkona’s career. She plays Meenakshi, a traditional Tamil woman travelling with her young son on a bus journey. A sudden outbreak of communal tension leads her to connect with another passenger, played by Rahul Bose, a Muslim wildlife photographer.
4.Lipstick under my burkha
A bold and refreshing film, Lipstick Under My Burkha follows the secret lives of four women who aspire for freedom and fulfilment beyond societal expectations. Konkona stars alongside Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur.
5.Titli (Bengali)
In Titli, Konkona brings alive the world of a teenage girl experiencing the early stages of growing up, emotions, and relationships. The film revolves around her character’s bond with her mother, and the quiet, unspoken connection between them.