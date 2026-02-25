Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
1.First hand casting
Legendary socialite Kokilaben Ambani celebrated her 92nd birthday in style! For her special day, she selected a graceful modern outfit which became the centre of attention and captured people's affection.
2.Foot casting
Her look was completed with simple yet stylish footwear that matched her elegant persona. The minimal design kept the focus on her outfit while adding a subtle touch of glamour to her overall appearance.
3.Her lime‑green saree
Instead of heavy embroidered outfits, Kokilaben chose a beautiful lime‑green chiffon saree. The light fabric and gentle colour made her look radiant and youthful on her special day. The saree perfectly blends tradition with modern simplicity.
4.Full gift frame
Friends, family and well‑wishers surrounded her with warm wishes and thoughtful gifts. The celebration showed its joyful atmosphere through bright smiles and deep emotional connections, which served as a perfect tribute to Kokilaben's 92nd birthday elegance and inner power.
5.Family, love and the birthday glow
Kokilaben Ambani stole the show with her glowing presence, surrounded by her loving family, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and the next generation of the Ambanis. Every smile and gesture reflected grace, joy and timeless style, proving that true charm only deepens with age.