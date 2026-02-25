FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Kokilaben Ambani celebrated her 92nd birthday in a graceful lime-green saree, surrounded by her family. The day was filled with smiles, gifts and joyful moments, showcasing her timeless elegance and strong family bond.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

1.First hand casting

First hand casting
1

Legendary socialite Kokilaben Ambani celebrated her 92nd birthday in style! For her special day, she selected a graceful modern outfit which became the centre of attention and captured people's affection.

2.Foot casting

Foot casting
2

Her look was completed with simple yet stylish footwear that matched her elegant persona. The minimal design kept the focus on her outfit while adding a subtle touch of glamour to her overall appearance. 

3.Her lime‑green saree

Her lime‑green saree
3

Instead of heavy embroidered outfits, Kokilaben chose a beautiful lime‑green chiffon saree. The light fabric and gentle colour made her look radiant and youthful on her special day. The saree perfectly blends tradition with modern simplicity.

4.Full gift frame

Full gift frame
4

Friends, family and well‑wishers surrounded her with warm wishes and thoughtful gifts. The celebration showed its joyful atmosphere through bright smiles and deep emotional connections, which served as a perfect tribute to Kokilaben's 92nd birthday elegance and inner power.

5.Family, love and the birthday glow

Family, love and the birthday glow
5

Kokilaben Ambani stole the show with her glowing presence, surrounded by her loving family, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and the next generation of the Ambanis. Every smile and gesture reflected grace, joy and timeless style, proving that true charm only deepens with age.

