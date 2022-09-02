Kiccha Sudeep birthday: Lesser known facts about the Vikrant Rona actor

On Kiccha Sudeep's birthday, here's a look at some of the interesting facts about the Kannada superstar.

Kiccha Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-adventure thriller Vikrant Rona in July this year, turns a year older today. The blockbuster film escalated Sudeep's popularity across the nation. On Sudeep's special day today, let's look at some of the unknown facts about the Kannada superstar. (All images: Twitter)

1. Kiccha Sudeep started his career with a TV show

Before making his film debut with Thayavva in 1997, Kiccha Sudeep started his career with a television show named Premada Kadambari. The superstar gained nationwide fame when he played the negative role in SS Rajamouli's film Eega in 2012.

2. How did Sudeep earn the nickname Kiccha

It was the blockbuster success of Huchcha in which his character was named Sachidananda aka Kiccha that earned the star his nickname Kiccha. The actor won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for this romantic action film.

3. Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi films

The Kannada actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Phoonk and has also acted in Hindi movies such as Rann, Phoonk 2, and the two Rakta Charitra films. His most famous role came as an antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

4. Kiccha Sudeep as a director

Apart from leading big-budget Kannada films, Sudeep has also directed six films namely My Autograph, No. 73 Shanthi Nivasa, Veera Madakari, Just Maath Maathalli, Kempe Gowda, and Maanikya. He has also produced a few films in Sandalwood.

5. Kiccha Sudeep is the host of Bigg Boss Kannada

Kiccha Sudeep has hosted all eight seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada since 2013 and is currently hosting the first ever season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the digital-only version of the captive reality show, on the streaming giant Voot.

6. Kiccha Sudeep's association with Celebrity Cricket League