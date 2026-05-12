Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 12, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
1.Gaurav Khanna:
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is all set to take on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Known for his calm personality and strong screen presence, the actor said the show will push him beyond his comfort zone and test his mental strength.
2.Rubina Dilaik:
Rubina Dilaik returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi after participating in season 12, where she finished in fifth place. The actress, known for her fearless attitude, is expected to be one of the strongest contestants this season.
3.Orry:
Social media influencer Orry is making his reality show debut with Rohit Shetty’s show. Known for his strong Bollywood connections and viral appearances, Orry’s entry has already created huge buzz online.
4.Farrhana Bhatt:
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as a fresh face. Her confident personality and fearless attitude are expected to make her a strong player in the competition.
5.Karan Wahi:
Actor and host Karan Wahi returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi after earlier becoming the first runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Fans are excited to see him face new challenges and dangerous stunts once again.
6.Rithvik Dhanjani:
Popular television actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani returns for another shot at the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy. He earlier participated in season 8 and Made In India editions of the show.
7.Avinash Mishra:
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Avinash Mishra finally joins Khatron Ke Khiladi after missing out previously. His fitness, discipline, and competitive nature make him one of the strongest contenders this year.
8.Vishal Aditya Singh:
Vishal Aditya Singh returns after becoming the second runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is known for his competitive spirit and strong performances in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.
9.Jasmin Bhasin:
Jasmin Bhasin is among the most experienced contestants this season. She previously appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, where she emerged as second runner-up.
10.Harsh Gujral:
Comedian Harsh Gujral is stepping into the world of adventure reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Harsh believes his humour and confidence will help him deal with fear and intense situations during tasks.
11.Ruhanika Dhawan:
Popular TV actress Ruhanika Dhawan becomes the youngest contestant this season at 18. Best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she is making a comeback after focusing on her academics for the past few years.
12.Avika Gor:
Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi after competing in season 9. Fans are excited to watch the actress perform daring stunts once again after her recent reality TV appearances.
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13.Shagun Sharma:
Shagun Sharma enters the stunt-based reality show for the very first time. The actress has been part of several popular fiction shows, including Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sasural Genda Phool 2, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.