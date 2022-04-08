KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's WHOPPING total net worth, fancy car collection

It's no secret that Yash had been a huge star down South before he catapulted to pan-India stardom with KGF franchise. Here's a look at his net worth.

One of the most anticipated film releases of all time, 'KGF: Chapter 2’ marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

It's no secret that Yash had been a huge star down South before he catapulted to pan-India stardom. Both Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have together managed to carve a niche for themselves in the Kannada cinema and build a decent legacy for themselves.

Former star Radhika Pandit and Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 2016. In 2019, the couple had announced that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The two were already blessed with a daughter in 2018.

Recently, Radhika was seen accompanying Yash at the press meet for KGF: Chapter 2. She was last seen in 2019's 'Aadi Lakshmi Puraana'. She often shares photos with Yash on her Instagram.

Besides KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has several films in his kitty. While the duo is busy with their respective lives and careers, here's a look at Yash and Radhika Pandit's net worth together.