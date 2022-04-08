KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's WHOPPING total net worth, fancy car collection

It's no secret that Yash had been a huge star down South before he catapulted to pan-India stardom with KGF franchise. Here's a look at his net worth.
One of the most anticipated film releases of all time, 'KGF: Chapter 2’ marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.
It's no secret that Yash had been a huge star down South before he catapulted to pan-India stardom. Both Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have together managed to carve a niche for themselves in the Kannada cinema and build a decent legacy for themselves.
Former star Radhika Pandit and Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 2016. In 2019, the couple had announced that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The two were already blessed with a daughter in 2018.
Recently, Radhika was seen accompanying Yash at the press meet for KGF: Chapter 2. She was last seen in 2019's 'Aadi Lakshmi Puraana'. She often shares photos with Yash on her Instagram.
Besides KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has several films in his kitty. While the duo is busy with their respective lives and careers, here's a look at Yash and Radhika Pandit's net worth together.
1. KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash: Net Worth
As per a report in filmysiyappa.com, the total net worth of Yash, who made his debut in films with Moggina Manasu in 2008 where he played the male lead opposite Radhika, as of 2021, is estimated at $5 million (approximately Rs 40 crore).
2. KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's annual income
As per the report on filmysiyappa.com, Yash's annual income is approximately Rs 5 crore and his net worth is growing at 30% each year.
3. KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's car collection
From Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe,Range Rover Evoque to Audi Q7, Yash's garage has some of the most expensive and luxurious cars.
4. KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's luxurious home
Yash lives with his wife Radhika Pandit, his daughter and his son, Ayra and Yatharv, in an opulent home in Bengaluru. As per reports, the house is priced at about Rs 4 crore and Yash purchased it after the success of KGF: Chapter 1.
5. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's net worth
As per several media reports, Radhika Pandit's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 11.9 crores. The combined net worth of the couple is estimated to be around Rs. 51.9 crores.