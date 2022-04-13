KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, Drishyam 2: South sequels that generated maximum buzz

From 'KGF Chapter 2' to 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', the South sequels which caught the entire nation's attention.
As cine-goers await to see the magic of Yash in 'KGF Chapter 2', the sequel to the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time 'KGF Chapter 1' released in 2018, we take a look at some sequels from South film industries that made the entire nation go gaga over them. From Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' to SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', here is a list of some excellent sequels that made box-office records. (All images: File photos)
1. KGF Chapter 2
'KGF Chapter 2' is the most awaited Indian film of 2022. In the film, Yash's character Rocky Bhai faces new challenges in the form of Sanjay Dutt's Adheera and Raveena Tandon's Ramika Sen. The Prashanth Neel directorial is already creating records with its massive advance bookings.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Taking the plot forward from 'Baahubali: The Beginning', the 2017 film saw Amarendra Baahubali's son Mahendra Baahubali's return to the Mahishmati kingdom to avenge his father's death. Prabhas was seen in the dual role of father and son in both the Rajamouli films.
3. Drishyam 2
Taking place six years after the critically acclaimed 'Drishyam', the Mohanlal-led sequel was an excellent film in its own right. Released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, the Malayalam drama thriller 'Drishyam 2' would have shattered all box office records if it had arrived in theatres.
4. 2.0
'2.0', released in 2018, was the sequel to 'Enthiran' (Robot), the blockbuster Tamil science-fiction action film. Superstar Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the humanoid robot Chitti, whereas Akshay Kumar played the antagonist named Pakshi Rajan.
5. RRR
Even though it hasn't been officially confirmed, the writer of RRR and SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has already hinted at the 2022 film's sequel which would further explore the struggles of Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitaram Raju and Jr NTR aka Komaram Bheem.