KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, Drishyam 2: South sequels that generated maximum buzz

As cine-goers await to see the magic of Yash in 'KGF Chapter 2', the sequel to the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time 'KGF Chapter 1' released in 2018, we take a look at some sequels from South film industries that made the entire nation go gaga over them. From Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' to SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', here is a list of some excellent sequels that made box-office records. (All images: File photos)