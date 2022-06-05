KGF Chapter 2 star Yash meets Salaar star Prabhas at director Prashanth Neel's birthday bash

What happens when two powerhouse performers come together? Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF sensation Yash joined for celebrating their director Prashanth Neel's birthday and KGF Chapter 2 50-day celebration. The photos are good enough to say that the bash was a blast. (All images source: Special arrangement)