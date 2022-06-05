KGF Chapter 2 star Yash meets Salaar star Prabhas at director Prashanth Neel's birthday bash

Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF Chapter 2 star Yash together, under one roof, powerful, isn't it?
What happens when two powerhouse performers come together? Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF sensation Yash joined for celebrating their director Prashanth Neel's birthday and KGF Chapter 2 50-day celebration. The photos are good enough to say that the bash was a blast. (All images source: Special arrangement)
1. When two forces collide!
Baahubali Prabhas and Rocky Bhai Yash are two forces and this picture displays 'power' from every angle.
2. Proud moment for Team KGF
In this picture Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur were posing with pride. Apart from celebrating Neel's birthday, the team also celebrated 50 days of KGF Chapter 2, and the producer hosted this mega bash.
3. Another blockbuster loading
Here, birthday boy, Prashanth is smiling with the leading star of his upcoming actioner Salaar, Prabhas. Vijay organised the bash in Bengaluru, and Prabhas flew down from Hyderabad to attend the bash.
4. The golden trio
Yash, Prashanth and Vijay have taken Indian cinema to a new height, and the KGF franchise has set history in the entertainment industry.
5. The happy faces
Well, you can see how Team KGF are celebrating their film's marvellous victory.
6. The double celebration
We end this gallery with a glimpse of the double celebration, and it seems like Yash has found the cake too yummy.