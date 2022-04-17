Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 star Srinidhi Shetty sets internet on fire with her stunning looks

Take a look at Srinidhi Shetty's oh-so-gorgeous photos.

  Apr 17, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Everyone knows how well KGF Chapter 2 performed at the box office and in people's hearts. Not only Yash, but also the other cast members of the film have been praised. Srinidhi Shetty is one actress who has become a new favourite among moviegoers.

The diva has a sizable social media following, and her Instagram page demonstrates that she enjoys donning Indian outfits.

1. Srinidhi Shetty turns heads in yellow lehenga choli

Srinidhi Shetty turns heads in yellow lehenga choli
1/5

Srinidhi Shetty is seen posing in a yellow lehenga choli and looks stunning.

2. Srinidhi Shetty stuns in embroidered saree

Srinidhi Shetty stuns in embroidered saree
2/5

Srinidhi Shetty looked breath-taking in a saree that you couldn't take your gaze away from.

3. Srinidhi Shetty makes hearts race in floral lehenga

Srinidhi Shetty makes hearts race in floral lehenga
3/5

In these images, Srinidhi Shetty is dressed to the nines. Her outfit is ideal for traditional occasions.

4. Srinidhi Shetty looks like a diva in purple gown

Srinidhi Shetty looks like a diva in purple gown
4/5

Srinidhi Shetty is seen smiling while posing in a beautiful purple gown.

5. Srinidhi Shetty looks ravishing in red jumpsuit

Srinidhi Shetty looks ravishing in red jumpsuit
5/5

Srinidhi Shetty wears a red jumpsuit that is both basic and gorgeous.

