KGF Chapter 2: Meet Archana Jois, the 27-year-old who played Yash aka Rocky Bhai's mother in film

In a recent interview with indiaglitz.com, during the rapid-fire round, Archana Jois spoke about what one quality about stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu comes to her mind first when their names are taken.

Ram Charan: Fierce

Jr NTR: He is very genuine. Though there is a lot of power in his acting, I found him very cute in 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram'.

Prabhas: I am eagerly looking forward to 'Salaar'. I have watched a lot of his work. Prashanth Neel sir and Prabhas' combination will be great.

Mahesh Babu: Very handsome. I was surprised to come to know that he is married and has children. He doesn't look like that at all.