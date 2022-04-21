KGF Chapter 2: Meet Archana Jois, the 27-year-old who played Yash aka Rocky Bhai's mother in film

Today, we will tell you about Archana Jois, who reprised the role of Yash aka Rocky Bhai's mother in KGF Chapter 2.
KGF Chapter 2 has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Worldwide, the film has zoomed past the Rs 700 crore mark and the film's Hindi version has become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore mark. And while most of the credit for the film goes to the direction and acting of the lead star Yash, one shouldn't forget that the film is backed by powerful performances by the supporting cast. One such performance is that of Archana Jois, the 27 year old who has essayed the role of Yash aka Rocky Bhai's mother in the film.
1. KGF Chapter 2: Meet Archana Jois, the actor who played Yash aka Rocky Bhai's mother
All of 27, Archana Jois recently became the talk of the town after she essayed the role of South superstar Yash's mother in the blockbuster hit film KGF Chapter 2.
2. KGF Chapter 2 actor Archana Jois: Trained dancer
KGF Chapter 2 star Archana Jois, who had a brief yet significant role in the blockbuster hit film starring Yash, is a trained Kathak dancer. She has performed at various stage shows and participated in a dance reality show and her Instagram account has some beautiful photos of the diva performing the dance form.
3. KGF Chapter 2: Archana Jois's personal life
Archana Jois is married to Shreyas J Udupa. While it is not known what Archana's husband does for a living, the two often share photos of each other on social media to shower each other with love and praise.
4. KGF Chapter 2: Archana Jois's work life
Archana Jois made her acting debut in the Kannada industry with the serial Mahadevi. She became a household name with her stellar act in the serial. Archana essayed the role of Sundari in the serial.
5. KGF Chapter 2: Archana Jois's first film
KGF Chapter 1 was Archana Jois's first film. Although she had no scenes with the lead star Yash in the film, Archana made a name for herself and marked her presence in the film with her fabulous onscreen presence and acting.
6. KGF Chapter 2 star Archana Jois speaks about JR NTR, Ram Charan, Prabhas
In a recent interview with indiaglitz.com, during the rapid-fire round, Archana Jois spoke about what one quality about stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu comes to her mind first when their names are taken.
Ram Charan: Fierce
Jr NTR: He is very genuine. Though there is a lot of power in his acting, I found him very cute in 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram'.
Prabhas: I am eagerly looking forward to 'Salaar'. I have watched a lot of his work. Prashanth Neel sir and Prabhas' combination will be great.
Mahesh Babu: Very handsome. I was surprised to come to know that he is married and has children. He doesn't look like that at all.