KGF Chapter 2: Ahead of Yash starrer release, here's a recap of KGF Chapter 1

As the nation awaits the release of 'KGF Chapter 2', here's everything that has happened in Yash aka Rocky Bhai's story so far.
The Prashanth Neel directorial 'KGF Chapter 2' releases on April 14. It continues from where the story ended in the prequel, KGF: Chapter 1, which turned out to be a massive blockbuster and ended up as the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. As the nation awaits the release of 'KGF Chapter 2', here's everything that has happened in Yash aka Rocky Bhai's story so far.
1. A mother's promise to a son
The KGF story began as a promise that Rocky's dying mother made to him when he was young that he should become the most powerful and richest person in the world before his death.
2. Rocky takes control over Bombay
As a ten-year-old, Rocky arrives in Bombay to fulfill his mother's promise and soon becomes one of the strongest and most fearful goons in the city, Rocky Bhai as he grows older.
3. Rocky arrives in KGF with a mission
Rocky disguises himself as a labourer and enters the Narachi limestone mine in Kolar Gold Field mines to assassinate Garuda, the main antagonist who controls the dreadful area.
4. Rocky murders Garuda and conquers KGF
In one of the most unforgettable climaxes, Rocky cuts off Garuda's neck and becomes the messiah of thousand of slave labourers who had been oppressed for years.
5. Rocky's quest for power continues in Chapter 2
Rocky's aim to fulfill the promise made to his mother will continue in Chapter 2 and he will face new challenges in the sequel, one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.