'KGF 2' star Yash flaunts signature Rocky Bhai look with rugged beard, long hair- Check out

'KGF: Chapter 2' lead actor Yash, on Monday, was looking handsome in his signature 'Rocky Bhai' look. He was seen flaunting his long hair and rugged beard. His pictures are now going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Yash in long hair
'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash was seen posing for the cameras in his open long hair.
2. Yash waving at cameras
Yash was spotted wearing a casual white t-shirt, denim shirt and pants. She was seen waving at the cameras.
3. Yash on entertainment industry
Recently, Yash who plays Rocky in the 'KGF' franchise said, "I think people have moved on. It's high time we have to understand that it's one industry and stop classifying it into categories."
4. Yash on Hindi Films
The 36-year-old actor Yash added, "If today I will make a film in Karnataka, or I will come to Bombay and make a film for every part of this country, if I'll make a film in Bombay, it just can't be a Hindi film. It will be an Indian film, so it's high time that we move on from this concept."
5. Yash's upcoming film