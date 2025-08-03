Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen

Stepping into the shoes of real-life legends is no easy feat, but these Bollywood actresses nailed it. From award-winning roles to heartfelt tributes, they brought iconic women to life with unforgettable performances.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 02:53 PM IST

1.Vidya Balan (Dirty Picture)

Vidya Balan (Dirty Picture)
1

Vidya Balan mesmerised audiences as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. She captured the boldness, vulnerability, and complex emotions of the late southern actress with finesse. Her fearless portrayal earned her critical acclaim, widespread love from audiences, and the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress.

2.Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
2

Keerthy Suresh breathed life into the role of legendary Telugu actress Savitri in Mahanati. Her performance was nuanced, heartfelt, and emotionally compelling. She earned a National Award for Best Actress and immense praise for her dedication to portraying the highs and lows of Savitri’s remarkable life.

3.Manisha Koirala (Sanju)

Manisha Koirala (Sanju)
3

In Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Manisha Koirala portrayed the graceful and resilient Nargis Dutt, mother of Sanjay Dutt. Her emotionally grounded performance added depth to the film and beautifully reflected the strength and compassion of the veteran actress during her battle with cancer.

4.Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii)

Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii)
4

Kangana Ranaut took on the powerful role of J. Jayalalithaa, the former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, in Thalaivii. She convincingly depicted Jayalalithaa’s transformation from a beloved film star to a fierce political figure. Her intense and immersive performance was widely appreciated.

TRENDING NOW

5.Nargis Fakhri (Azhar)

Nargis Fakhri (Azhar)
5

Nargis Fakhri portrayed 90s actress and model Sangeeta Bijlani in the biopic Azhar, which chronicled the life of cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. While the film focused on Azhar’s cricketing career and controversies, Nargis brought elegance and charm to her role, reflecting Sangeeta’s style and personality.

