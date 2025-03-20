2 . Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut

2

Keerthy Suresh entered Bollywood with Baby John, an action thriller released in late 2024, alongside Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film had a moderate opening, earning between Rs 11.25 to Rs 13.5 crore nett on its first day in India. It concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross estimated between Rs 56.49–59 crore.