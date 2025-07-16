Katrina Kaif's sassy comebacks: 5 times she silenced her critics and haters

1 . Katrina Kaif's sassy reply to Shah Rukh Khan

During the promotions for Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif were asked about their experience of working together. "Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks, or my career. He used 25 words to describe Anushka, so… how was the experience? It was… umm… good!” she said. “But you seriously disappointed me… ‘gentle’? I mean, that’s like one step below ‘hardworking’. ‘Hardworking’ is generic; it does not speak to exactly what you do, and ‘gentle’… is what?" she said.