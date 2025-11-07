Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 07, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
1.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy: 7 November
The internet is buzzing with joy as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their baby boy on November 7. The couple shared a heartwarming note calling their little one a blessing. Fans and friends from the film industry have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the new parents.
2.Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha: 6 November
Just a day before Katrina and Vicky’s big news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha turned three on November 6. The adorable little girl already enjoys immense love from Bollywood fans. The couple recently hosted an intimate celebration and the pictures had everyone gushing online.
3.Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya: 16 November
Aaradhya Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most well-known star kids, celebrates her birthday on November 16. Born to power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya often accompanies her mom to events and has been winning hearts with her grace and confidence since childhood.
4.Esha Deol: 2 November
Born on November 2, Esha Deol is the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and went on to deliver several memorable performances. November clearly seems to be a lucky month for the Deol family’s shining star.
5.Ishaan Khatter: 1 November
Kicking off the month of November birthdays is Ishaan Khatter, born on November 1. The younger brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan has carved his own niche with impressive performances in films like Dhadak and A Suitable Boy. With his energy and charm, he’s definitely one of the most promising actors of his generation.
6.Athiya Shetty: 5 November
Actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty, celebrates her birthday on November 5. The Hero actress, who is married to cricketer KL Rahul, often keeps her celebrations private but receives heartfelt wishes from friends and fans every year.