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Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad

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Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

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Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have exciting news they are expecting their first child in August 2026. The couple shared their joy with fans through heartfelt social media posts, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

1.Karishma Tanna pregnancy announcement:

Karishma Tanna pregnancy announcement:
1

Actor Karishma Tanna recently shared a post on her Instagram page announcing her pregnancy. She posted a touching picture on social media, which covers candid family moments with her husband Varun Bangera and their pets. In the post caption, they have written a heartfelt line, ' a little miracle' and 'our greatest gift.' The couple is eagerly preparing to welcome their first child, expected in August 2026.

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2.Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera relationship:

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera relationship:
2

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera first met in 2018 through mutual friends. Their relationship quickly blossomed from friendship into love, built on deep trust and understanding. The couple often shares warm moments and affectionate posts on social media, highlighting their close-knit family vibe, which includes their beloved pets.

3.Marriage:

Marriage:
3

The couple got married in January 2022 and it was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends, celebrated with traditional rituals and modern elegance. After 4 years, they have announce there first pregnancy. Also, since their marriage, they have been very open about their joyful life together and their plans to start a family.

4.Karishma Tanna’s ex-boyfriend

Karishma Tanna’s ex-boyfriend
4

Before marrying Varun, Karishma Tanna was in the public eye for her relationship with actor Upen Patel. The couple dated for several years and participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 8 (2014-2015). Though their relationship ended, both have spoken positively about their time together and moved on amicably.

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5.Recent shows and career highlights:

Recent shows and career highlights:
5

Karishma Tanna rose to fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (runner-up). She has also acted in web series like The Married Woman and Fixerr, appearing in over 15 TV and digital projects. She is now preparing for motherhood with her husband, Varun Bangera, a successful businessman.

Also read: In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

6.Couple net worth:

Couple net worth:
6

Actor Karishma Tanna, with a net worth of around more than Rs 40 crore, has earned through TV shows, reality series, films and digital projects, and owns a luxury home in Mumbai. Her husband Varun Bangera, a Mumbai-based businessman in real estate, has an estimated net worth of Rs 4-5 crore. Together, they enjoy a comfortable lifestyle supported by Karishma’s entertainment career and Varun’s business ventures as they prepare for their first child.

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