Monica Singh | Jun 05, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
1.Early Dinners & Circadian Alignment
Kareena adheres to a time-restricted eating schedule, typically having dinner by 6–8 PM. This practice aligns with her body's natural circadian rhythms, promoting better digestion and sleep quality.
2.Evening meals
Her evening meals often consist of wholesome dishes like vegetable pulao with raita or palak/pudina roti accompanied by dal and sabzi. Before bedtime, she enjoys a glass of turmeric milk with a pinch of nutmeg, enhancing immunity and aiding relaxation.
3.Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm…
According to the actor, she has dinner by 6 pm, and a few hours later, she is ready to end her day and go to bed. “Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up.”
4.If I don't work out, I'm in a bad mood
As for her workout routine, she doesn’t negotiate with movement as it helps improve her mood and stay fit. “If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood.
5.Other actors who follow this routine
Other celebrities who practice the lifestyle choice of eating dinner and going to bed early. Anushka Sharma is one of them. Last year, during an interview, she had revealed that she eats dinner by 5:30 or 6 pm.
