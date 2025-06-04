4 . Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, Kaziranga offers a raw and untamed safari experience. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently explored the park in April, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also chose this destination for a family getaway, sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. The lush floodplains are best explored between November and April, when the weather is cool and wildlife is abundant.