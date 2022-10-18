Search icon
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide

As Kantara is the latest movie to join the coveted Rs 100 crore in Kannada cinema, here's a look at other six movies to have achieved this feat.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 18, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

From Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise to Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara, here is the list of six Kannada movies that have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. Out of these six, five have been released in 2022 confirming that this year has been the golden period for the Kannada film industry. (All images: File photos)

1. KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2
1/6

Starting from the highest-grossing Kannada film, KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 1207 crore at the box office worldwide, as per a Hindustan Times report, and is also the third highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

2. KGF Chapter 1

KGF Chapter 1
2/6

Its prequel KGF Chapter 1, which clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018, was the first Kannada movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Yash and Prashanth Neel's film has earned Rs 250 crore.

3. Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona
3/6

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kiccha Sudeep starrer mystery thriller Vikrant Rona is third on the list with collections of around Rs 159 crore. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez in a cameo role.

4. Kantara

Kantara
4/6

The latest blockbuster Kantara, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has earned around Rs 152 crore in its release, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com and continues to grow with each passing day.

5. James

James
5/6

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James was released on the late actor's first birth anniversary on March 17. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the action drama collected Rs 151 crore at the box office worldwide.

6. 777 Charlie

777 Charlie
6/6

With earnings of just above Rs 100 crore, i.e. Rs 105 crore to be precise, Rakshit Shetty's emotional drama film met with extremely positive reviews upon its release in June this year. The film was directed by Kiranraj K.

