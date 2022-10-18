Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide

As Kantara is the latest movie to join the coveted Rs 100 crore in Kannada cinema, here's a look at other six movies to have achieved this feat.

From Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise to Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara, here is the list of six Kannada movies that have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. Out of these six, five have been released in 2022 confirming that this year has been the golden period for the Kannada film industry. (All images: File photos)