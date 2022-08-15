Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Deverakonda, Jacqueline Fernandez, others wish fans on Independence Day 2022

Check out how celebrities wished their fans on Independence Day 2022.
Messages from all over the world are flooding India as it commemorates its 75th anniversary of independence. Celebrities are also observing the day by hoisting flags and wishing their followers well. Many celebrities flocked to social media to wish their fans a very happy Independence Day.
1. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and dropped photos of her wearing a white suit. In the caption, she wished her fans a Happy Independence Day.
2. Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda wrote in his caption, "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible.Happy Independence Day India."
3. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself waving the Indian flag.
4. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shared a creative on her Instagram story and captioned it 'Jai Hindi.'
5. Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself waving the flag on Independence Day 2022.
6. Karan Johar
Karan Johar shared a video of his kids singing a patriotic song on Independence Day 2022.
7. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar shared a monochrome photo of himself whishing fans a happy independence day 2022.
8. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of herself holding the Indian national flag.