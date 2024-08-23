Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Kalki 2898 AD, the biggest blockbuster of the year, is the most-awaited OTT release this week.
From Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Salim-Javed's docuseries Angry Young Men, here are the most awaited films and shows releasing on OTT this week.
1. Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest blockbuster of 2024 with gross worldwide collections of Rs 1040 crore. The Nag Ashwin-directed epic sci-fi action drama started streaming in Hindi on Netflix and in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video from August 22.
2. Angry Young Men
The docuseries Angry Young Men traces the journey of the legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, and their influence on Bollywood and pop culture. Marking the directorial debut of National Award-winning editor Namrata Rao, the three-part series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.
3. Raayan
Headlined and helmed by Dhanush, the action drama Raayan collected Rs 153 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. The film began streaming in its original language Tamil and dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on Amazon Prime Video from August 23.
4. Follow Kar Lo Yaar
Follow Kar Lo Yaar is the reality series that goes behind the scenes into the life of India's biggest social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who makes headlines with her outlandish and bold outfits. The nine-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 23.
5. Th Frog
The latest K-Drama The Frog features Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si, and Lee Jung-eun in the lead roles. The South Korean mystery thriller series started streaming on Netflix from August 23.