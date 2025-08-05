Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 05, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
1.Kajol celebrating her 51st birthday
It’s Kajol’s birthday today! With over 30 years in the industry, the DDLJ actress continues to shine on films, OTT, TV, and social media. More than just a star, she’s also quietly built an impressive financial portfolio that often goes unnoticed.
2.Kajol's net worth
Kajol has a net worth of around USD 30 million (approx. Rs 249 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth. Along with acting, she earns through brand deals and social media. In 2014, she also turned producer with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.
3.Kajol's car collection
Kajol owns a swanky car collection, which includes a BMW X7, a Volvo XC90, and an Audi Q7, showcasing her preference for luxury SUVs. She also owns a BMW i7, and some reports suggest she previously owned a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
4.Kajol famous projects
Kajol has been in the film industry for over 30 years, during which she has delivered many memorable films, including Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and My Name Is Khan (2010).
5.Kajol luxurious properties
Kajol owns several luxurious properties. She lives with Ajay Devgn in their Juhu bungalow "Shiv Shakti," worth Rs 60 crore. She also has two Juhu apartments worth Rs 28.5 crore, a commercial space in Goregaon worth Rs 7.5 crore, and a Rs 54 crore property on Park Lane in London, according to Koimoi and India.com.