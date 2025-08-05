Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..

Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics

Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more

Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net wort

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more

Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net wort

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

On her 51st birthday, Kajol continues to shine both on and off the screen. From her successful film career to her luxurious lifestyle, including elegant possessions and smart investments, she remains a timeless icon of grace, talent, and financial acumen.

Monica Singh | Aug 05, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

1.Kajol celebrating her 51st birthday

Kajol celebrating her 51st birthday
1

It’s Kajol’s birthday today! With over 30 years in the industry, the DDLJ actress continues to shine on films, OTT, TV, and social media. More than just a star, she’s also quietly built an impressive financial portfolio that often goes unnoticed.

Advertisement

2.Kajol's net worth

Kajol's net worth
2

Kajol has a net worth of around USD 30 million (approx. Rs 249 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth. Along with acting, she earns through brand deals and social media. In 2014, she also turned producer with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.

3.Kajol's car collection

Kajol's car collection
3

Kajol owns a swanky car collection, which includes a BMW X7, a Volvo XC90, and an Audi Q7, showcasing her preference for luxury SUVs. She also owns a BMW i7, and some reports suggest she previously owned a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

READ  Kajol reveals this person convinced her to do Baazigar after she was unsure about the film; it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas-Mustan

 

4.Kajol famous projects

Kajol famous projects
4

Kajol has been in the film industry for over 30 years, during which she has delivered many memorable films, including Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and My Name Is Khan (2010).

TRENDING NOW

5.Kajol luxurious properties

Kajol luxurious properties
5

Kajol owns several luxurious properties. She lives with Ajay Devgn in their Juhu bungalow "Shiv Shakti," worth Rs 60 crore. She also has two Juhu apartments worth Rs 28.5 crore, a commercial space in Goregaon worth Rs 7.5 crore, and a Rs 54 crore property on Park Lane in London, according to Koimoi and India.com.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill misses Sunil Gavaskar’s record, still gets a special gift from the legend, video goes viral
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill misses Sunil Gavaskar’s record, still gets a special gi
'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket
Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know ho
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net wort
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more
Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more
Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more
Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE