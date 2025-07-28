Kajol’s loud cheer for daughter Nysa Devgan at graduation ceremony wins internet; netizens say 'so Anjali from K3G energy'

5 . When Kajol praised Nysa

During an interview with Zoom, Kajol spoke about the admiration she has for her daughter. “I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter," she had said.