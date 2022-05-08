Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in multi-coloured dress, shares photos on Instagram

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal were expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy at the start of this year, and the actress has since shared a slew of photos from her pregnancy. She is now the proud mother of a baby boy. She began treating her fans to lovely images of herself just days after welcoming her newborn boy.