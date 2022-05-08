Search icon
Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in multi-coloured dress, shares photos on Instagram

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's mesmerizing photos here.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal were expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy at the start of this year, and the actress has since shared a slew of photos from her pregnancy. She is now the proud mother of a baby boy. She began treating her fans to lovely images of herself just days after welcoming her newborn boy.

Kajal Aggarwal's outfit

Kajal Aggarwal's outfit
1/5

Kajal Aggarwal is seen sporting a stunning summer dress that suits her perfectly.

Kajal Aggarwal's makeup

Kajal Aggarwal's makeup
2/5

Kajal Aggarwal kept her makeup simple. She wore pink lipstick, a flawless base, a touch of blush, and minimal eyeshadow.

Kajal Aggarwal's accessories

Kajal Aggarwal's accessories
3/5

Kajal Aggarwal accessorised her look with a couple large rings and lovely earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal's footwear

Kajal Aggarwal's footwear
4/5

Kajal Aggarwal chose basic high heels that complimented her look well.

Kajal Aggarwal's post

Kajal Aggarwal's post
5/5

In the amazing dress, Kajal Aggarwal shared stunning images on Instagram. Fans reacted positively to her post and flooded her comment area with praise.

