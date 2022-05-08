Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in multi-coloured dress, shares photos on Instagram

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's mesmerizing photos here.
Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal were expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy at the start of this year, and the actress has since shared a slew of photos from her pregnancy. She is now the proud mother of a baby boy. She began treating her fans to lovely images of herself just days after welcoming her newborn boy.
1. Kajal Aggarwal's outfit
Kajal Aggarwal is seen sporting a stunning summer dress that suits her perfectly.
2. Kajal Aggarwal's makeup
Kajal Aggarwal kept her makeup simple. She wore pink lipstick, a flawless base, a touch of blush, and minimal eyeshadow.
3. Kajal Aggarwal's accessories
Kajal Aggarwal accessorised her look with a couple large rings and lovely earrings.
4. Kajal Aggarwal's footwear
Kajal Aggarwal chose basic high heels that complimented her look well.
5. Kajal Aggarwal's post
In the amazing dress, Kajal Aggarwal shared stunning images on Instagram. Fans reacted positively to her post and flooded her comment area with praise.