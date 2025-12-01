K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'
Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL career
Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony goes viral, superstar refused to let his daughter go, then...
MuscleBlaze Z-Verse reinvents Indian fitness fashion to Gen Z
Big update in Sunjay Kapur case: Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of..., claims her son's annual salary was Rs 60 crore but...
Real reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced REVEALED: 'I am saying this because...'
Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'
Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway
Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photos from intimate wedding
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
1.The Price of Confession
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 5, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery Description: This dark thriller stars Jeon Do-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Go-eun and Jin Seon-kyu in an intense story about a woman whose peaceful life falls apart when her husband is murdered. She becomes the main suspect, but a mysterious stranger steps in with a shocking offer, a confession in her place, but at a deadly cost.
2.Surely Tomorrow
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Release Date: December 6, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Romance, Melodrama Description: Starring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an, this emotional romance follows two former lovers who cross paths again under complicated circumstances. After breaking up twice, they meet when one becomes caught in an affair scandal and the other ends up reporting it.
3.Pro Bono
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 6, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Legal Drama Description: This legal drama follows a former judge who once enjoyed power and status but suddenly finds himself working as a public-interest lawyer. The show highlights his struggles, moral crises, and personal growth as he learns what justice truly means.
4.Villains
Where to Watch: HBO Max / TVing Release Date: December 18, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Thriller, Mystery Description: Villains promises a dark, intense ride filled with characters who blur the line between right and wrong. Filled with secrets, mind games and shifting alliances, this drama is ideal for anyone who loves thrillers.
5.I Dol I
Where to Watch: Genie TV / ENA Release Date: December 22, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Romance, Comedy, Mystery Description: A fun and engaging watch for K-pop lovers, I Dol I stars Kim Jae-young and Choi Soo-young. The story follows a lawyer who secretly stans a K-pop idol, until he becomes involved in a murder case.
6.Made in Korea
Where to Watch: Disney+ Release Date: December 24, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Political Thriller, Action, Drama Description: Set in the fast-changing 1970s, this intense political-action drama stars Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung. It follows an ambitious man hungry for power and a prosecutor determined to stop him, resulting in a powerful narrative filled with conflict, ambition, betrayal and historic tension.
7.Cashero
Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 26, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Fantasy, Action, Comedy Description: One of the most unique releases this month, Cashero revolves around a civil servant who discovers extraordinary strength, powered by how much cash is in his wallet.