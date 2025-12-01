FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

Discover top 7 K-dramas releasing in December 2025, including thrillers, romances, and fantasy picks streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

1.The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession
1

Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 5, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery Description: This dark thriller stars Jeon Do-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Go-eun and Jin Seon-kyu in an intense story about a woman whose peaceful life falls apart when her husband is murdered. She becomes the main suspect, but a mysterious stranger steps in with a shocking offer, a confession in her place, but at a deadly cost.

2.Surely Tomorrow

Surely Tomorrow
2

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Release Date: December 6, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Romance, Melodrama Description: Starring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an, this emotional romance follows two former lovers who cross paths again under complicated circumstances. After breaking up twice, they meet when one becomes caught in an affair scandal and the other ends up reporting it.

3.Pro Bono

Pro Bono
3

Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 6, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Legal Drama Description: This legal drama follows a former judge who once enjoyed power and status but suddenly finds himself working as a public-interest lawyer. The show highlights his struggles, moral crises, and personal growth as he learns what justice truly means.

 

4.Villains

Villains
4

Where to Watch: HBO Max / TVing Release Date: December 18, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Thriller, Mystery Description: Villains promises a dark, intense ride filled with characters who blur the line between right and wrong. Filled with secrets, mind games and shifting alliances, this drama is ideal for anyone who loves thrillers.

5.I Dol I

I Dol I
5

Where to Watch: Genie TV / ENA Release Date: December 22, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Romance, Comedy, Mystery Description: A fun and engaging watch for K-pop lovers, I Dol I stars Kim Jae-young and Choi Soo-young. The story follows a lawyer who secretly stans a K-pop idol, until he becomes involved in a murder case.

6.Made in Korea

Made in Korea
6

Where to Watch: Disney+ Release Date: December 24, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Political Thriller, Action, Drama Description: Set in the fast-changing 1970s, this intense political-action drama stars Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung. It follows an ambitious man hungry for power and a prosecutor determined to stop him, resulting in a powerful narrative filled with conflict, ambition, betrayal and historic tension.

7.Cashero

Cashero
7

Where to Watch: Netflix Release Date: December 26, 2025 IMDb Rating: To be updated Genre: Fantasy, Action, Comedy Description: One of the most unique releases this month, Cashero revolves around a civil servant who discovers extraordinary strength, powered by how much cash is in his wallet.

