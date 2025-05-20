1 . Born with stardom in his blood

Jr. NTR, born on May 20, 1983, is the grandson of Telugu cinema legend and ex-CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He first appeared as a child actor in Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991) and became a full-fledged hero with Ninnu Choodalani (2001). With over 30 films to his name, he has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the South.