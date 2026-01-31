Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

2 . Jitendra Kumar

2

Our very own beloved Jitu Bhaiya or Sachiv Ji, aka Jitendra Kumar, is truly an exceptional talent who rules the hearts of audiences. With his portrayals of Jitu in TVF Pitchers, Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, and Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, he has garnered a tremendous fan following. This was just the beginning, as he later stepped into films with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jaadugar and Dry Day. Today, TVF has helped make Jitendra a household name and he is also a recipient of several Filmfare OTT Awards and other accolades