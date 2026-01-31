Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Viral video: Alia Bhatt sings Dhurandhar title track in BTS video from magazine shoot, fans notice Raha recording her
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jan 31, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
1.Paramvir Cheema
Paramvir Cheema is a talented actor who played a significant role in TVF’s Sapne Vs Everyone. While he gained major recognition with TVF, he is now basking in success with appearances in Tere Ishq Mein and Border 2. It is indeed an impressive trajectory that he has embarked upon as an actor.
2.Jitendra Kumar
Our very own beloved Jitu Bhaiya or Sachiv Ji, aka Jitendra Kumar, is truly an exceptional talent who rules the hearts of audiences. With his portrayals of Jitu in TVF Pitchers, Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, and Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, he has garnered a tremendous fan following. This was just the beginning, as he later stepped into films with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jaadugar and Dry Day. Today, TVF has helped make Jitendra a household name and he is also a recipient of several Filmfare OTT Awards and other accolades
3.Naveen Kasturia
Naveen Kasturia has had a long and enriching journey with TVF, appearing in several shows and gaining massive popularity. Through projects like TVF Pitchers, Bose: Dead/Alive, Happily Ever After, Aspirants and Breathe: Into the Shadows, he showcased his incredible talent. Naveen also made his way into films such as Sulemani Keeda (2014) and Waah Zindagi (2019). Today, he is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and continues to leave a strong impact with his performances.
4.Sumeet Vyas
Another remarkable talent from TVF, Sumeet Vyas, is one of the finest actors to emerge from the platform. While he has consistently worked in films, he gained major recognition through web series like Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling. His presence became even more prominent as he appeared in films such as English Vinglish, Parched, Guddu Ki Gun, Veere Di Wedding and many more.
5.Amol Parashar
Amol Parashar is another actor who received his major break and recognition through TVF. Best known for his portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, Amol has earned praise for his versatile performances across web series and films. He further showcased his acting prowess by portraying the legendary freedom revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed Sardar Udham.
6.Vikram Singh Chauhan
Vikram Singh Chauhan, who appeared in TVF’s Sena – Guardians of the Nation, has delivered remarkable performances across television, web series, and films. He is best known for his roles as Atharv Vashisht in Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Vyom Bedi in Ek Deewaana Tha, and Aman Khan in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. His performance in Sena – Guardians of the Nation was widely appreciated and stands out as one of the finest of his career.
7.Ashish Verma
Ashish Verma worked with TVF on several shows such as Court Kacheri, Inmates, and others. With his strong acting skills, he went on to make a mark across the entertainment industry. He further appeared in films like Atrangi Re, Helmet, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Article 15, and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, showcasing his versatility and range as an actor.
8.Gajraj Rao
Gajraj Rao is a supremely talented actor who has been actively working in the entertainment industry for years but gained major prominence through TVF content. With memorable performances in TVF projects such as A Day With RD Sharma, F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Tech Conversations with Dad, and TVF Tripling Season 2, he became a household name. Following this, he made his way into mainstream cinema and became widely acclaimed for his performance in the comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
9.Ranjan Raj
Ranjan Raj is a remarkable actor who gained widespread recognition for his role in TVF’s Kota Factory. He rose to fame as Meena and went on to secure several notable roles. He is known for his performances in Chhichhore, Hostel Daze, Bala, ImMATURE, Kathal, Campus Diaries and Dream Girl 2
10.Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav is another exceptional talent who worked with TVF in Hostel Daze. He later went on to play a leading role in The White Tiger, for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
11.Chandan Roy
Chandan Roy received his breakthrough with TVF’s Panchayat, where he played the role of Sahayak Vikas. He has also appeared in Choona, Shehar Lakhot, Gulmohar and Sanak.