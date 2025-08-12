Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Trump?

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

From whirlwind romances to long-lasting marriages, some K-drama couples have taken their on-screen love stories into the real world. Here are 7 pairs whose undeniable chemistry lit up the screen and, at least for a while, their off-screen lives too.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

1.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
1

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s electric pairing in Crash Landing on You captured hearts worldwide. Rumours turned into reality when they confirmed dating in January 2021, tied the knot in March 2022, and welcomed their first child in November that year, becoming Korea’s ultimate power couple.

Advertisement

2.Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-Kyung

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-Kyung
2

Their sweet romance in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo melted hearts on and off screen. In April 2017, they confirmed they were dating, but their busy schedules led to a breakup five months later. Fans still cherish their playful, natural chemistry.

3.Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young
3

Meeting on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me in 2004, Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young dated for six years before marrying in 2013. Now parents to two daughters, they are celebrated for their unwavering relationship in a challenging industry.

4.Lee Min-ho and Suzy

Lee Min-ho and Suzy
4

Though they never starred in a drama together, Lee Min-ho and Suzy became one of Korea’s most talked-about celebrity couples after meeting at a photoshoot. They dated from 2015 to 2017, attracting massive media attention throughout their relationship.

TRENDING NOW

    5.Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy

    Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy
    5

    In 2018, Lee Dong-wook and Suzy confirmed their relationship after meeting through mutual friends. Despite their 13-year age gap, their pairing intrigued fans, but busy schedules saw the romance end just four months later.

    6.Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin

    Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin
    6

    After starring in Time Between Dog and Wolf in 2007, Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin were linked romantically. While they never officially confirmed dating, their close bond and Jeon’s attendance at Lee’s fan events kept speculation alive.

     

    7.Yoo Ah-in and Shin Se-kyung

    Yoo Ah-in and Shin Se-kyung
    7

    Their collaboration in Fashion King in 2012 reportedly blossomed into a brief romance. Although the relationship was short-lived, both have since moved forward in their careers while still being remembered as a striking on-screen pair.

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here
    IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps i
    PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
    PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line today, details here
    'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
    'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2
    Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions
    Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehears
    Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
    Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...
    Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches
    Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
    7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
    Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries
    Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,
    Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs
    Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their home
    Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'
    Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE