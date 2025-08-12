Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
1.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s electric pairing in Crash Landing on You captured hearts worldwide. Rumours turned into reality when they confirmed dating in January 2021, tied the knot in March 2022, and welcomed their first child in November that year, becoming Korea’s ultimate power couple.
2.Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-Kyung
Their sweet romance in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo melted hearts on and off screen. In April 2017, they confirmed they were dating, but their busy schedules led to a breakup five months later. Fans still cherish their playful, natural chemistry.
3.Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young
Meeting on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me in 2004, Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young dated for six years before marrying in 2013. Now parents to two daughters, they are celebrated for their unwavering relationship in a challenging industry.
4.Lee Min-ho and Suzy
Though they never starred in a drama together, Lee Min-ho and Suzy became one of Korea’s most talked-about celebrity couples after meeting at a photoshoot. They dated from 2015 to 2017, attracting massive media attention throughout their relationship.
5.Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy
In 2018, Lee Dong-wook and Suzy confirmed their relationship after meeting through mutual friends. Despite their 13-year age gap, their pairing intrigued fans, but busy schedules saw the romance end just four months later.
6.Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin
After starring in Time Between Dog and Wolf in 2007, Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin were linked romantically. While they never officially confirmed dating, their close bond and Jeon’s attendance at Lee’s fan events kept speculation alive.
7.Yoo Ah-in and Shin Se-kyung
Their collaboration in Fashion King in 2012 reportedly blossomed into a brief romance. Although the relationship was short-lived, both have since moved forward in their careers while still being remembered as a striking on-screen pair.