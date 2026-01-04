FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

No more in-flight use of power banks to charge devices, DGCA sets new aviation safety rules; check here

Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis

When Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali reacted strongly to claims of 'abandoning' foster children: 'It pains us, it will hurt our...'

Virat Kohli eyes three historic milestones in 2026; how many can he actually achieve?

Watch: Sudha Chandran tries to bite people as she loses herself in devotion at Mata Ki Chowki, video goes viral

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 45266 crore in just 5 days from...; market cap surges to Rs...

'Bowler with more than 400 wickets...': Ex-India star questions selectors over Mohammed Shami's snub for IND vs NZ ODIs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' after film's huge success

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation via a joint Instagram Story statement, ending their marriage respectfully while choosing to focus on their children and move forward peacefully.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 04, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

1.A Popular TV Couple

A Popular TV Couple
1

Jay Bhanushali, along with Mahhi Vij, was regarded as the most favourite couple on television. They had a fan following for their wonderful chemistry, strong relationship and the manner in which they backed and helped each other in front of and behind the camera.

Advertisement

2.How Their Love Story Began

How Their Love Story Began
2

Jay and Mahhi were introduced by mutual friends at first. A bond of friendship that developed slowly was transformed into a romantic feeling. They maintained secrecy about their association for quite a while and then moved on to the next stage.

3.A Secret Wedding

A Secret Wedding
3

Jay and Mahhi had a secret wedding in 2011, which was not announced to the public in any big way. Eventually, the couple made their wedding news known to the fans, who were both pleased and surprised at the same time.

4.Building a Family Together

Building a Family Together
4

The couple embraced parenthood with all their hearts. First, they took care of Rajveer and Khushi, who were the two children they fostered. Then, in 2019, their daughter Tara came as a blessing to them. The fans often share the family times of the couple.

TRENDING NOW

5.Trouble in Paradise

Trouble in Paradise
5

Eventually, the fans of Jay and Mahhi recognised that they were not to be found together as often as earlier. The whispers of their marriage difficulties circulated as the couple did not open up about their private life.

6.Separation Announcement

Separation Announcement
6

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have come to a mutual agreement after a long time together and have made their separation public. The celebrities mentioned that the decision was mutual and asked for privacy during this hard time.

Also read: Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli and friends, SEE pics

7.Moving Forward Respectfully

Moving Forward Respectfully
7

After parting ways, nevertheless, Jay and Mahhi resolved to keep their relationship cordial and to concentrate on parenting their children together. They explicitly stated that their children would continue to be the most important thing for them as they go through life.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century
What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record
Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'
Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' after film's huge success
How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?
How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?
No more in-flight use of power banks to charge devices, DGCA sets new aviation safety rules; check here
No more in-flight use of power banks: Check new aviation safety rules
Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis
Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement