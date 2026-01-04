Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 04, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
1.A Popular TV Couple
Jay Bhanushali, along with Mahhi Vij, was regarded as the most favourite couple on television. They had a fan following for their wonderful chemistry, strong relationship and the manner in which they backed and helped each other in front of and behind the camera.
2.How Their Love Story Began
Jay and Mahhi were introduced by mutual friends at first. A bond of friendship that developed slowly was transformed into a romantic feeling. They maintained secrecy about their association for quite a while and then moved on to the next stage.
3.A Secret Wedding
Jay and Mahhi had a secret wedding in 2011, which was not announced to the public in any big way. Eventually, the couple made their wedding news known to the fans, who were both pleased and surprised at the same time.
4.Building a Family Together
The couple embraced parenthood with all their hearts. First, they took care of Rajveer and Khushi, who were the two children they fostered. Then, in 2019, their daughter Tara came as a blessing to them. The fans often share the family times of the couple.
5.Trouble in Paradise
Eventually, the fans of Jay and Mahhi recognised that they were not to be found together as often as earlier. The whispers of their marriage difficulties circulated as the couple did not open up about their private life.
6.Separation Announcement
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have come to a mutual agreement after a long time together and have made their separation public. The celebrities mentioned that the decision was mutual and asked for privacy during this hard time.
7.Moving Forward Respectfully
After parting ways, nevertheless, Jay and Mahhi resolved to keep their relationship cordial and to concentrate on parenting their children together. They explicitly stated that their children would continue to be the most important thing for them as they go through life.