Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
1.Krishna: The Birth: Prime Video
This film tells the divine story of Lord Krishna’s miraculous birth and his battles against demons, including the evil King Kansa. With vibrant animation and heartfelt storytelling, this movie beautifully captures the richness of Indian mythology.
2.Krishna: The Makhan Chor: Zee5
This delightful movie celebrates the mischievous side of young Krishna as he earns the beloved title 'Makhan Chor.' The film is filled with colourful visuals, catchy music, and adorable characters that captivate children instantly.
3.Krishna: Kansh Vadh: Prime Video
The film depicts Lord Krishna's victory over his uncle Kansa, an action-packed journey of bravery. Making it a thrilling watch for both children and adults during Janmashtami.
4.Krishna Balram: The Warrior Prince: Zee5
This adventurous tale follows Krishna and his brother Balram as they protect a warrior princess from a dangerous enemy. Filled with action, brotherhood, and bravery, the movie is both exciting and inspiring.
5.Krishna in Vrindavan: Prime Video
This film explores young Krishna’s joyful life in the village of Vrindavan. It features his playful adventures with friends, battles with demons, and acts of kindness.