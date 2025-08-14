Twitter
Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids

Here are the top 5 animated Krishna movies to enjoy with your family this Janmashtami for a fun yet meaningful celebration.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

1.Krishna: The Birth: Prime Video

Krishna: The Birth: Prime Video
1

This film tells the divine story of Lord Krishna’s miraculous birth and his battles against demons, including the evil King Kansa. With vibrant animation and heartfelt storytelling, this movie beautifully captures the richness of Indian mythology. 

 

2.Krishna: The Makhan Chor: Zee5

Krishna: The Makhan Chor: Zee5
2

This delightful movie celebrates the mischievous side of young Krishna as he earns the beloved title 'Makhan Chor.' The film is filled with colourful visuals, catchy music, and adorable characters that captivate children instantly. 

 

3.Krishna: Kansh Vadh: Prime Video

Krishna: Kansh Vadh: Prime Video
3

The film depicts Lord Krishna's victory over his uncle Kansa, an action-packed journey of bravery. Making it a thrilling watch for both children and adults during Janmashtami.

 

 

4.Krishna Balram: The Warrior Prince: Zee5

Krishna Balram: The Warrior Prince: Zee5
4

This adventurous tale follows Krishna and his brother Balram as they protect a warrior princess from a dangerous enemy. Filled with action, brotherhood, and bravery, the movie is both exciting and inspiring.

 

5.Krishna in Vrindavan: Prime Video

Krishna in Vrindavan: Prime Video
5

This film explores young Krishna’s joyful life in the village of Vrindavan. It features his playful adventures with friends, battles with demons, and acts of kindness. 

 

